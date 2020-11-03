London, November 3: Terror threat level in the United Kingdom has been raised from "substantial" to "severe". It means a terrorist attack is "highly likely". According to The Guardian, the British government said the terror threat level has been raised in the aftermath of the terror attack in Vienna last night and recent incidents of violence in France. Anti-France Protests Continue, as Macron Seeks Understanding.

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), which is based MI5's headquarters in London and consisted of counter-terror experts from the police, government, and security agencies, changed the UK national terrorism threat level to "severe". UK Home Secretary Priti Patel described the action as a "precautionary measure". Majority in UK Think US Presidential Election Will Impact Bilateral Trade Deal: Polls.

"The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK terror threat level from substantial to severe. This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat. The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police," she tweeted.

UK Raises Terror Threat Level Raised to 'Severe':

The independent Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK national terrorism threat level to SEVERE. This means that a terrorist attack is highly likely. People should be alert but not alarmed & report concerns to the police. Read more: https://t.co/JiKoBi87US pic.twitter.com/XVRRlnESHm — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) November 3, 2020

Boris Johnson Condemns Vienna Shooting:

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday condemned the shooting in Vienna. Four people were killed and 17 others injured when gunmen opened fire in six different locations in the Austrian capital of Vienna around 8 pm yesterday. "I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight. The UK’s thoughts are with the people of Austria - we stand united with you against terror," Johnson tweeted.

The Vienna shooting comes days after a string of recent terror attacks in France. On October 16, middle-school teacher, Samuel Paty was beheaded by an 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov inside a school near Paris. Paty was killed for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his students during a class on freedom of speech. Then on October 29, Brahim Aouissaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian man, stabbed three people to death inside the Notre-Dame Basilica in the city of Nice.

