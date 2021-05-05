London [UK], May 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday assured British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will take forward the 2030 Roadmap.

"Very good of PM Boris Johnson to reach out between the G7 sessions. Assured him that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and I will take forward the 2030 Roadmap. Committed to delivering on the Modi-Johnson vision of our ties," the minister said in a tweet.

The first in-person gathering of G7 foreign and development ministers in over two years is taking place in London from Monday to Wednesday.

South Korea, Australia, India, South Africa and Brunei, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), have been invited as guests.

G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US with the European Union present as an observer.

G7 UK said in a tweet that PM Johnson joined Dominic Raab and fellow G7 Foreign and Development Ministers and guests at today's Foreign Ministerial Meeting in London. "The PM will welcome leaders to the UK in June," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson on Tuesday adopted an ambitious Roadmap 2030 for elevating India-UK ties to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'.

The two countries also launched an 'Enhanced Trade Partnership' (ETP) to unleash the trade potential between the fifth and sixth largest economies of the world and by setting an ambitious target of more than doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

The two leaders held a virtual summit and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and G7. They reiterated commitment to climate action to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and agreed to closely engage in the run up to CoP26 hosted by the UK later this year.

The two leaders also discussed the COVID-19 situation and ongoing cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, including the successful partnership on vaccines. (ANI)

