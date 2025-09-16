New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Sonia Gandhi and senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called on the Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam in the national capital as part of the latter's official visit to the country.

During the meeting, both parties reaffirmed the ties between India and Mauritius.

Also Read | Masood Azhar's Family Torn to Shreds in 'Operation Sindoor': Jaish-E-Mohammed Commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri Admits in Viral Video.

"Along with CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi, I had the pleasure of calling on H.E. Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius. We spoke about the deep and enduring friendship that binds our two nations and peoples," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on Facebook.

PM Ramgoolam is currently on an official visit to India from September 9 to September 16, during which he is holding a series of political, cultural and spiritual engagements.

Also Read | Donald Trump Files USD 15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against ‘New York Times’, Says 'Publication Running Decades-Long Campaign of Lies'.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu met with the Mauritian Prime Minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where both leaders underscored the unique and enduring bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Port Louis.

In a post on X by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, both leaders acknowledged the relationship between the two nations, which is rooted in their shared history, language, culture, and values.

President Murmu expressed confidence in Prime Minister Ramgoolam's leadership experience, noting that the ties will continue to grow stronger in the future.

"Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Both leaders agreed that the relations between our two countries are unique, rooted in our shared history, language, culture, and values. The President expressed confidence that with the vast leadership experience of Prime Minister Ramgoolam, India-Mauritius long-standing bilateral ties will further strengthen in the times to come," the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated in the post.

Ramgoolam, earlier, also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital as part of the concluding leg of his eight-day bilateral visit to India.

After paying tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, Ramgoolam also signed the visitors' book at Rajghat.

The Mauritian PM arrived in New Delhi on Monday, where Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth received him.

Before he visited the national capital, Ramgoolam visited the Tirumala Temple in Tirupati. He had also attended an event at the Bramarishi Ashram, where Siddhguru Sideswar Bramedswi Gurudev Swami, a revered spiritual leader, welcomed him.

The Mauritius PM, along with his delegation, also visited Varanasi and, on September 11, met with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Later, he held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, both leaders deepened their strategic and developmental partnership with the signing of multiple agreements and the announcement of a comprehensive Special Economic Package exceeding USD 680 million.

He also visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on September 12. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)