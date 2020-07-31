Brasilia [Brazil], July 31 (ANI): With over 57,837 COVID-19 cases reported in the country in last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in Brazil has risen to 2,610,102, Sputnik reported citing national Ministry of Health.

The death toll has risen by 1,129 to 91,263 people within the same period of time. Over 1.8 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak, the report said.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 17.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, while the fatalities related to the virus stand at over 669,000.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 4.4 million COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, CNN reported citing a statement from President Jair Bolsonaro's press office that Brazil's first lady Michelle Bolsonaro has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. (ANI)

