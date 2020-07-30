Washington DC, July 30: At Senate Foreign Relations Committee on the Fiscal Year 2021 State Department Budget request on Thursday, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talked about the threat of Chinese Communist Party. He said that many countries are against Beijing's new security law for Hong Kong. He further said that momentum is building to mitigate the threat that China presents, citing diplomatic moves by India and Japan.

"Japan led the G7’s condemnation of China’s national security law targeting Hong Kong. The EU condemned the law too, and also declared China a “systemic rival” just last year. Our Quad – the United States, Australia, India, and Japan has been reinvigorated," Pompeo said. Mike Pompeo Lauds India's Decision to Block 59 Chinese Apps, Says 'Clean App' Approach Will Boost Sovereignty, National Security.

ANI Tweet:

Japan led the G7’s condemnation of China’s national security law targeting Hong Kong. The EU condemned the law too, and also declared China a “systemic rival” just last year. Our Quad – the United States, Australia, India, and Japan has been reinvigorated: US Secretary of State — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

"India has banned 106 Chinese applications that threatened its citizens’ privacy and security," Pompeo said. "Our diplomatic efforts are working and momentum is building to mitigate the threats that the Chinese Communist Party presents. All 10 ASEAN nations have insisted that the South China Sea disputes must be settled on the basis of international law, including UNCLOS."

Washington and Beijing each recently shut down one of the other's consulates amid the rising tensions between two countries. Pompeo had also announced an end to special trade status to Hong Kong.

The US-China tensions have been rising since Trump administration renegotiated terms of trade with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The two nations entered into a cold war state after China withhold information about novel coronavirus, resulting in a global crisis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 11:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).