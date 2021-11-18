Sofia [Bulgaria], November 18 (ANI/Novinite): 665,578 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 2,839. 110,988 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 31,683 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 6,189,578. Of the medical staff, 16,916 have been infected, including 4,554 doctors, 5,616 nurses, 2,992 paramedics and 349 paramedics. 7,544 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 761 are in intensive care units.

527,750 people were cured, of which 3,349 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 26,840, and 164 people died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,130,450, and in the past 24 hours 21,520 new vaccines have been registered. 83.66 per cent of the cases for the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 92.07 per cent of the dead were not vaccinated. 770 are newly admitted to hospital, and 90.13 per cent of them have not been vaccinated. (ANI/Novinite)

