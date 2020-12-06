Kathmandu, Dec 6 (PTI) Nepal on Sunday reported 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's caseload to 240,981, health officials said.

The death toll reached 1,594 with 17 more fatalities, they said.

As many as 1,752 people recovered in a single day, taking the total number of recoveries to 225,805.

The 1,096 new cases were detected after conducting 6,495 tests, according to the officials.

At present there are 113,582 active patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres across the country.

Nepal has so far conducted 1,784,519 tests through various laboratories across the country to detect coronavirus cases.

