Kathmandu, Sep 13 (PTI) Nepal resumed the visa services for foreign nationals on Sunday, a month after one of the staffers at the immigration department tested positive for COVID-19.

Issuing a notice, the Department of Immigration said it will not charge any late fees and penalties for visa renewal till September 27 keeping in view the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | California Wildfires: August Complex Fire Is Now Largest in the State's History, Know Details of Six Raging Wildfires That Burned in 2020.

The department had closed all visa services as per the decision of the government.

The department has urged all the service seekers to contact it within 15 days after the resumption of services for the exemption of late fee and penalty.

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine Latest News: Indian Scientists Prepare Web-Based COVID Predictor to Predict Sequence of Viruses Online.

Nepal's coronavirus cases on Sunday inched closer to the 55,000-mark with 1,039 new cases while the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 345.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)