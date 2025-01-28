Balochistan [Pakistan], January 28 (ANI): The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), once envisioned as a transformative project to enhance Pakistan's infrastructure and economy, is now mired in escalating economic and security challenges, as reported by The Guardian.

Launched in 2015 as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), CPEC was initially planned as a USD 62 billion project aimed at connecting East Turkestan to the Arabian Sea through Pakistan, facilitating trade and delivering critical infrastructure. However, nearly a decade later, the ambitious mega-project faces significant hurdles, raising questions about its future, The British Daily added in its report.

Gwadar, once dubbed "Pakistan's Dubai," was meant to be the crown jewel of CPEC. However, the newly built airport, symbolizing Chinese investment, and the adjacent deep-water port have yet to meet expectations, The Guardian said.

Despite China's promises of economic prosperity, residents of Gwadar remain disillusioned, citing a lack of tangible benefits. The airport, one of Pakistan's largest, is considered a "commercial white elephant" in a city of just 150,000 people, most of whom live below the poverty line. The port, envisioned as a commercial hub, primarily operates in transit with minimal commercial activity and is reportedly running at a loss, The Guardian reported citing local officials.

While Chinese investments have improved some infrastructure, the broader economic prosperity promised by the government has not materialised, the report noted.

Further, as per The British Daily, Pakistani officials acknowledge that many projects were launched without complimentary upgrades to essential local infrastructure, such as power and water systems. This has left ordinary Pakistanis, especially those in impoverished Balochistan, with limited benefits.

Adding to the woes are growing security concerns. CPEC has become a target for militant groups, particularly the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which views the project as exploitation of the region's resources. The BLA has carried out multiple attacks on Chinese nationals, including a deadly incident near Karachi airport in October, further worsening the security crisis, the Guardian highlighted.

In Gwadar, local resentment is palpable. Residents accuse China of turning the city into a high-security zone, with heavily fortified checkpoints and restricted areas for Chinese workers. Projects such as a donkey slaughterhouse, intended to export products for traditional Chinese medicine, have sparked outrage among locals, the report added.

The Guardian report also added that the security situation has alarmed Chinese officials, leading to delays and scaling back of some CPEC projects. China has even withdrawn a significant portion of its workforce from Pakistan and has demanded heightened security measures for its workers, including the potential deployment of Chinese military personnel. This possibility has raised concerns within Pakistan and beyond, particularly with the United States, which has expressed unease over China's expanding regional influence.

CPEC remains vital for Pakistan's struggling economy, heavily reliant on Chinese investments. However, the potential involvement of Chinese military personnel in Pakistan could further strain relations with the country's citizens and its international allies, The Guardian reported.

While CPEC remains a cornerstone of China's geopolitical ambitions in South Asia, its economic and security failures in Pakistan are undeniable. With local discontent growing and security threats escalating, the future of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor hangs in the balance, leaving both governments to grapple with the unforeseen consequences of their ambitious collaboration. (ANI)

