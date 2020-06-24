Madison, Jun 24 (AP) Crowds outside the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues, attacked a state senator, threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building and unsuccessfully tried to break into the Capitol building amid protests following the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat.

Police officers inside the Capitol used pepper spray against protesters who were trying to gain entry into the historic center of state government, successfully repelling them, Madison police said.

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday said he was prepared to activate the Wisconsin National Guard to protect state properties in the wake of the violence.

“What happened in Madison last night presented a stark contrast from the peaceful protests we have seen across our state in recent weeks, including significant damage to state property," Evers said in a statement.

The violence in Madison on Tuesday started after Madison police arrested a protester who came to a restaurant across the street from the Capitol talking through a megaphone with a bat on his shoulder.

Video released by Madison police shows the man talking through the megaphone while walking around the restaurant's outdoor patio. He goes inside and paces through the restaurant with the bat on his shoulder, saying he's “disturbing” the restaurant and talking about God and the police before walking out.

On another video released by police, as many as five officers can be seen taking the man to the sidewalk and carrying him to a police squad car after he initially resisted arrest. Police said the man was able to escape from the squad car before being tackled as he attempted to escape. (AP)

