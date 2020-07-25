New York, Jul 25 (AP) The tallies for people hospitalised in New York with the coronavirus are continuing to drop to the lowest levels since the pandemic began, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

There were at least 646 people hospitalised in the state on Friday, a new low since March 18 and down slightly from the previous day, the Democratic governor said in a statement.

The number of reported deaths in the state rose by one, to 10.

Daily statewide statistics show New York with more than 750 newly confirmed cases, representing only about 1% of all tests performed. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

New York, once a pandemic hot spot, has so far avoided a surge in new cases like those plaguing other states in the South and West.

But Cuomo has repeatedly warned New Yorkers could be at risk if they abandon social distancing, face coverings and other practices adopted to stop the spread of the virus.(AP)

