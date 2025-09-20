Brussels [Belgium] September 20 (ANI): Flights at major European airports like Brussels, London Heathrow and Berlin were hit by delays and cancellations on Saturday after a cyberattack targeted a single service provider responsible for check-in and boarding systems.

Brussels Airport confirmed that the attack late Friday night had forced automated systems offline, leaving only manual check-in and boarding possible. "There was a cyberattack on Friday night, 19 September, against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports, including Brussels Airport," the airport said in a statement.

The operator added that its service provider was "actively working on the issue" and advised passengers to check flight status with their airline before heading to the airport. It also urged travellers to arrive two hours in advance for Schengen flights and three hours for international departures.

London Heathrow Airport said Collins Aerospace, a global company that provides check-in and boarding systems to several airlines, was facing a technical issue linked to the disruption. "Collins Aerospace is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers," Heathrow posted on X.

Passengers were asked not to arrive more than three hours before long-haul flights or two hours for domestic flights.

"While the provider works to resolve the problem quickly, we advise passengers to check their flight status with their airline before travelling. Please arrive no earlier than three hours before a long-haul flight or two hours before a domestic flight. Additional colleagues are available in check-in areas to assist and help minimise disruption., " Heathrow added.

Berlin Airport also reported longer waiting times at check-in, citing a technical issue at a "system provider operating across Europe." It said teams were working on a quick solution.

Authorities and airlines have not provided a timeline for the full restoration of services. (ANI)

