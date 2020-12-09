Milpitas (US), Dec 9 (AP) Prominent cybersecurity firm FireEye has said it was hacked by what it believes was a national government.

The attacker targeted and stole assessment tools that FireEye uses to test its customers' security and which mimic the methods used by hackers, the company said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Christchurch Mosque Attacker Brenton Tarrant ‘Spent 3 Months in India’, Intelligence Agencies to Inquire About His Stay: Report.

“I've concluded we are witnessing an attack by a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities," FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia said in a statement. “This attack is different from the tens of thousands of incidents we have responded to throughout the years."

The company didn't identify who it thought was responsible. The stolen “Red Team” tools could be dangerous in the wrong hands, though FireEye said there's no indication they have been used.

Also Read | Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Safe and Effective, Latest Study Confirms.

The company said it has developed countermeasures to protect its customers and others.

Based in Milpitas, California, the publicly traded cybersecurity company has been on the front lines of investigating sophisticated hacking groups, including attempts tied to Russian groups to break into state and local governments in the US that administer elections.

It said it is investigating the attack in coordination with the FBI and other partners such as Microsoft, which has its own cybersecurity team. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)