Nicosia (Cyprus), May 5 (AP) Cyprus police detained a 25-year-old British citizen on Thursday on suspicion of driving a dune buggy that struck and killed a Swedish tourist at a crosswalk in the popular resort town of Ayia Napa.

A Cyprus court ordered that the man, who hasn't been named in line with police rules, remain in custody for six days until investigators are ready to bring charges against him in the death of 46-year-old Camilla Christina Pamdahl.

Police said the accident occurred early Wednesday evening as Pamdahl attempted to traverse a crosswalk along Ayia Napa's busy main thoroughfare.

The suspect fled the scene of the accident on foot. Police tracked him down and arrested him.

Authorities say a test showed the suspect's blood alcohol level to be nearly five times the limit and a preliminary drug test indicated he was also under the influence of narcotics.

State broadcaster CyBC reported that Pamdahl was vacationing with her six-year-old daughter in Ayia Napa. The child has been placed under the care of Cyprus' Welfare Department. (AP)

