New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, arrived in the national capital in the late hours of Thursday to participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

"FM @JanLipavsky of Czech Republic arrives to a warm welcome in New Delhi," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

The ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue commenced on Wednesday and tomorrow will mark the final day of the summit.

It is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is the Chief Guest and keynote speaker of the summit. He, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurated the Raisina Dialogue here on Wednesday evening.

Earlier in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Cezh counterpart, Petr Fiala, on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

India and the Czech Republic expressed satisfaction with the development of their bilateral relationship and affirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in various areas, including science, innovation, defence, health and green energy.

The two countries expressed commitment to deeper engagement within the Indo-Pacific region based on an open, free inclusive and rules-based approach with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and recognised the promotion of effective rules-based multilateralism as a way to achieve global prosperity and the commitments of the UN 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals, the joint statement read.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, the Czech PM said that the potential for Czech-Indian collaboration is great not only in energy but also in wastewater treatment or sustainable agriculture, and added that he is interested in long-term strategic investment.

He also said that the strategic investments would include AI (Artificial Intelligence) research and especially semiconductors. (ANI)

