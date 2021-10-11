New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in New Delhi and appreciated Gujarat's green initiatives.

She was received by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Monday.

"Danish PM @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen received at the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan by Health Minister @mansukhmandviya," he tweeted.

"Experiencing the rich cultural heritage of the state, she appreciated Gujarat's green initiatives & recalled Denmark's long association with Gujarat," Bagchi added.

Frederiksen, who is on a three-day visit to India, visited the Taj Mahal on Sunday.

She is the first head of state visiting India since COVID-19 restrictions are in place since March 2020.

The Danish PM arrived in New Delhi early on Saturday. She was received by the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi at the Delhi airport.

Earlier on Saturday, Frederiksen met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held bilateral talks in New Delhi.

The two leaders underlined the warm and friendly relations between India and Denmark. They agreed to enhance efforts for reforming and strengthening multilateralism and a rules-based international order, including freedom of navigation.

Both sides also reconfirmed their commitment to an aspiring and results-oriented Green Strategic Partnership.

India and Denmark on Saturday agreed on a joint action plan for five years on Green Strategic Partnership. The green strategic partnership between the two countries is focused on collaboration to promote green and sustainable growth. (ANI)

