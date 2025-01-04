Copenhagen, Jan 4 (AP) Danish police said Saturday they are investigating a report of some 20 drones over the port of Koege, southwest of Copenhagen.

Regional police said in a statement quoted by the Danish Radio that when its officers arrived at the location Friday night they were able to see four large drones over the Koege Marina.

Police had been called to the site by a witness who claimed to have seen some 20 drones that later disappeared into the Koege Bay at high speed.

The police said they were trying to determine the total number of drones and their ownership, as no permission had been issued for drone flights in that area at the time they appeared.

The police are also investigating other sightings of drones amid security concerns linked to Russian hybrid attacks detected in some European countries and Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine. (AP)

