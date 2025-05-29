Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), May 28 (AP) Hundreds of Palestinians stormed a United Nations food warehouse Wednesday in Gaza in a desperate attempt to get something to eat, shouting and shoving each other and even ripping off pieces of the building to get inside.

Four people died in the chaos, hospital officials said.

The deaths came a day after a crowd was fired upon while overrunning a new aid-distribution sitein the Gaza Strip set up by an Israeli and US-backed foundation, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding 48 others, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military, which guards the site from a distance, said it fired only warning shots to control the situation. The foundation said its military contractors guarding the site did not open fire.

A Red Cross field hospital said the 48 people who were wounded suffered gunshot wounds, including women and children.

In other developments, Israel carried out airstrikes on the international airport in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, destroying the last plane belonging to the country's flagship airline.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said it was the last plane used by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The strikes came after Houthi rebels fired several missiles at Israel in recent days, without causing casualties. The Israeli military said it destroyed aircraft used by the rebels.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed or wounded in the strikes. (AP)

