Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 27 (ANI/WAM): Reinier de Ridder secured a split-decision victory over Robert Whittaker in the UFC Fight Night at the Etihad Arena on Saturday night.

"I expected to take him down and choke him out," de Ridder said. "He was amazing. So tough, so durable, heavy hands."

It was De Ridder's fourth straight victory in UFC after recording wins over Gerald Meerschaert, Kevin Holland and Bo Nickal, all without going the distance. (ANI/WAM)

