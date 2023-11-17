Beijing [China], November 17 (ANI): The death toll in a blaze at the offices of a coal mine company in northern China has risen to 25, according to Al Jazeera.

The Yongju Coal Industry Joint Building, located in Shanxi Province, the nation's leading coal-producing region, caught fire early on Thursday morning.

According to Al Jazeera, the four-story Luliang city building housing offices and dorms was the source of the fire and not the coal mine. The inquiry into the fire's cause is still underway.

By the afternoon, firefighters had extricated 63 individuals from the building, 51 of whom were admitted to hospitals, and later contained the fire, reported Al Jazeera.

Dozens of people were watching from the parking lot when the structure erupted in brilliant flames and heavy black smoke, according to video footage uploaded to the social media platform Weibo following the incident.

The building belongs to the private firm Yongju coal mine which has a production capacity of 120 tonnes a year, according to a Xinhua report.

Earlier, on April 18, at least 21 people died in Beijing after a fire erupted at Changfeng Hospital, The Global Times reported citing other media reports. A total of 71 patients were evacuated from the site.

The fire was reported at the in-patient department of a hospital in the Fengtai district of Beijing, according to the Global Times report.

The fire department rushed to the spot after receiving information regarding the fire incident at 12:57 pm (local time). (ANI)

