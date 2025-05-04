New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart General Nakatani in New Delhi on Monday.

Both sides will exchange views and ideas on the current regional & international security situation and discuss ways to further deepen the bilateral defence cooperation, according to the Ministry of Defence.

India and Japan share a long-term friendship, which has further gained qualitative momentum after the elevation of this collaboration to Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014. Defence and security are important pillars of the ties between the two countries.

Defence exchanges between India and Japan have gained strength in recent years due to the growing convergence on strategic matters. Its significance is increasing from the common outlook on issues of peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific Region, the release said.

This will be the second meeting between the two Defence Ministers within six months after their maiden interaction in November 2024 on the sidelines of ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus at Lao PDR.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday assured people of India's stern response over the Pahalgam terror attack and said that whatever people want will happen under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"You all know Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work ethic and perseverance... You are aware of his efficiency and determination... You are aware of the way he has learnt to take risks in his life... I want to assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi 'jaisa aap chahte hain waisa hokar rahega (Whatever you want will happen),' Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Minister statement at the Sanskrati Jagran Mahotsav in New Delhi signalled India's determination to give a "befitting reply" to the terrorists after the Pahalgam terror attack.Rajnath Singh also said that as a Defence Minister it is his responsibility to ensure security and give a "befitting reply" to those "who dare to attack our countr"(ANI)

