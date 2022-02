The Danish embassy building lit up in the colours of the Tricolour (Photo/@DenmarkinIndia)

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Danish embassy in India was lit up in the colours of the Indian flag on Tuesday to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

A statement issued by the embassy said that the building will continue to be lit in tricolour till February 27 (Sunday) to celebrate the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav."

"Come by & enjoy this mesmerising view of the building wrapped in Indian tricolours!", said the embassy in a tweet.

The Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had visited India in October last year. During the visit, both countries had agreed to have warm and friendly relations and enhance efforts for reforming and strengthening multilateralism and a rules-based international order, including freedom of navigation. (ANI)

