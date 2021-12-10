New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed the importance of democracy and said that the Indian story has one clear message to the world that democracy can deliver, has delivered and will continue to deliver.

PM Modi's remarks came during the first Summit for Democracy hosted by US President Joe Biden.

"The Indian story has one clear message to the world that democracy can deliver, has delivered and will continue to deliver," said PM during the virtual conference.

"Democracy is just not about of, by or for the people but also with the people and within the people," PM Modi added in his address.

Biden on Thursday (local time) kicked off the first-ever Summit for Democracy. Besides PM Modi, around 80 world leaders attended the opening remarks virtually.

The summit focuses on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.

China was not invited to the summit while Pakistan had declined to participate in the summit.

The summit aims to provide leaders, a forum to engage, listen, and speak honestly about the challenges and opportunities facing democratic governments and about how democracies can deliver for their citizens," the State Department had said. (ANI)

