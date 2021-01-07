Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): Democrats took control of the Senate on Wednesday (local time) as Jon Ossoff won the Georgia runoff elections, New York Times reported.

Raphael Warnock defeated Senator Kelly Loeffler, becoming the first Black Democrat elected to the Senate from the South, while Jon Ossoff, the 33-year-old head of a video production company who has never held public office, defeated David Perdue, who recently completed his first full term as senator, reported New York Times.

Raphael Warnock and Ossoff will be the first Black and Jewish senators to represent Georgia, CNN reported.

Ossoff's victory comes at a moment when the chaotic and violent scene erupted at the US Capitol.

"Today's insurrectionist attack on the US Capitol was incited by Trump's poisonous lies and flagrant assault on our Constitution. The GOP must discard and disavow Trump once and for all, end its attacks on the electoral process, and commit fully to the peaceful transfer of power," Ossoff wrote in a tweet.

Earlier, chaotic scenes unfolded at the Capitol Hill building as a mob stormed it to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police. One woman was confirmed dead after being shot in the chest while several police officers sustained injuries, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The protesters managed to overpower the law enforcement officers and swarmed the House and Senate chambers, leading to the evacuation of Congressional buildings in the complex.

Several lawmakers slammed Trump for inciting violence, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal. (ANI)

