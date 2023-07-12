Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 12 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) today announced the introduction of a new pilot project called “Delivery Riders Hub” that will be initially implemented in the capital city of Abu Dhabi in September 2023.

The initiative is developed in collaboration with government entities, private sector, and non-profit organisations, as part of the department’s efforts to enhance the public appearance of the city, improve the quality of life in the Abu Dhabi emirate, and promote its status as a preferred global destination for living, working, and investing.

The new project aims to provide a suitable work environment for delivery bike drivers by allocating safe spaces with shaded waiting areas, comfortable seating equipped with air conditioning, and drinking water facilities. These provisions will help ease the hot atmosphere during the summer weather.

Hamad Al Mutawa, Executive Director of the Planning and Infrastructure Sector at DMT, stated, “The pilot project reflects the department’s commitment to enhancing the public appearance of Abu Dhabi city and improving the quality of life and well-being of the emirate’s community. It aims to provide a suitable and motivating working environment for delivery drivers by providing safe spaces, shaded waiting areas with comfortable seating, air conditioning, and drinking water facilities. By investing in improving the working conditions of bike drivers, we contribute to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a smart and inclusive city for all."

The initiative came following a number of interviews that were conducted with delivery drivers to understand the main issues and challenges they face during their work. The project will be implemented on the street (E25) because it is one of the hotspots that are accessible for restaurants and cafes. The new hubs accommodate 10-15 individuals and were designed to be easily produced and assembled.

The project offers several benefits for the delivery motorcyclists. It ensures the safety of the drivers by providing parking spaces for motorcyclists and resolves the issue of bicycles occupying pedestrian paths, thus preventing them from receiving traffic fines. Additionally, it addresses the problem of delays in food delivery. Moreover, these hubs can be utilised to generate revenues by using them as advertising and promotional locations. (ANI/WAM)

