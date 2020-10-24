Yerevan [Armenia], October 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that possible deployment of peacekeepers in Azerbaijan's crisis-torn region of Nagorno-Karabakh was on the agenda of settlements talks.

Earlier this week, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Baku did not reject the deployment of peacekeepers and observers to Nagorno-Karabakh but would put forward its own conditions someday.

"Peacekeepers on the ground is the way in which we need to consolidate [our efforts], address any risks against the sustainability of ceasefire, and that has been a part of the story for a very long time ... The peacekeeping question is exactly one of the critical questions in our discussions," Mnatsakanyan said.

The fighting on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh started on September 27. The sides have accused each other of starting the firing. The international community strongly condemned the escalation and called on parties to settle the differences via dialogue, while Turkey has pledged its full support for Azerbaijan.

Yerevan and Baku have signed two ceasefire agreements, but both of them collapsed soon after entering into force. Within the past several days, the Azerbaijani troops managed to make significant achievements on the southern flank. (ANI/Sputnik)

