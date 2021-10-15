Habiganj [Bangladesh], October 15 (ANI): Even after assurances given by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, over 20 people, including a policeman, were injured on Thursday in a clash between Madrasa students and Hindus at a Durga Puja venue in Bangladesh's Habiganj district, local media reported.

On Thursday, Sheikh Hasina assured of strict action after Wednesday's incidents of communal violence in Cumilla.

"The incidents in Cumilla are being thoroughly investigated. Nobody will be spared. It doesn't matter which religion they belong to. They will be hunted down and punished," Hasina said, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The incident took place on Thursday in a village located in the district's Nabiganj upazila, Police said.

It happened when students of a local madrasa took out a procession with the involvement of local youths, to protest the alleged dishonour of Islam in Cumilla during the puja. The protesters after reaching the temple got into an argument with Hindu devotees, leading to a clash, Dhaka Tribune reported.

During the clash Nabiganj police OC Dalim Ahmed was hit on his head. Ahmed was admitted to Nabiganj hospital, while two others who were critically injured were taken to nearby Sylhet city for better treatment, said Dhaka Tribune.

Later, senior police officials and local administration officials arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control.

Several units of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), police were deployed in the village.

On Wednesday, communal violence broke out in several places in Bangladesh after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.

Several puja venues were vandalized in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj, and Moulvibazar. The clashes resulted in several casualties, reported Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

