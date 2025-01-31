Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Devotees from around the world are coming together in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of the largest spiritual gatherings on Earth.

Held every 12 years, this sacred event attracts millions of pilgrims, who take part in the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, seeking liberation (moksha) and to cleanse themselves of sins. The ongoing Mela, which began on January 13, will run through February 26.

A devotee from Austria, sharing her experience at the festival, expressed her deep spiritual connection with the event, saying, "I feel so blessed and honoured to be here, to share this moment of pure consciousness with all these people here. It's just amazing and I feel so light inside. The vibration here makes us enter higher frequencies. It's really beautiful."

When asked about the festival's organisation, she commented, "The organisation is actually really good. It's overwhelming since there's so many people, and still it's so peaceful. The crowd is super huge, but the feeling of being here is very good. I feel shanti. I respect all the cultures and religions, that every religion has their own language and right to exist in a way, as long as we see the essence of the human being and respect the essence of every single person."

A devotee from Germany also shared his heartfelt experience, saying, "I don't like it (Maha Kumbh) because I love it. I feel very special and honoured to be here because this is a very special place and a special occasion... I feel blessed. I took a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. I call myself a Hindu - I believe it is connected to the spiritual world, to ancient wisdom and also to collective consciousness."

As the Mela progresses, devotees continue to participate in this transformative spiritual experience, marking significant days like Basant Panchami (February 3), Maghi Purnima (February 12), and Maha Shivaratri (February 26). (ANI)

