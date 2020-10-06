New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Diplomat Jaideep Mazumdar has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Holy See, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Mazumdar is from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service and is presently Indian Ambassador to Austria.

He will have his residence in Vienna.

Earlier, he was Indian Ambassador to the Philippines. (ANI)

