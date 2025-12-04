Panaji (Goa) [India], December 4 (ANI): Israeli Consul of Tourism Affairs for India, Galit Hoffman, on Wednesday stated that the launch of direct flights between Goa and Tel Aviv would be a "game-changer" for bilateral tourism, as well as business exchanges between the two nations, potentially multiplying the current annual inflow of 20,000-30,000 Israeli visitors and opening the door for Goan families, business travellers and new segments.

Speaking about Israel's growing interest in the Indian tourism market, Hoffman said that a direct route could dramatically increase travel volumes.

Also Read | US Institute of Peace Renamed ‘Donald J Trump Institute of Peace’; White House Defends Decision Saying ‘Aptly Named After President Who Ended Eight Wars in Less Than a Year’.

"If we launch direct flights from Goa to Tel Aviv, this will be a game-changer for both sides. If today there are maybe 20000 Israelis a year or 30000 Israelis a year, if there is a direct flight, you will get the families, you will get the business people coming, and you will get more and more sectors which can be very relevant," she said.

Highlighting Goa's strong appeal, Hoffman described Goa as a "very important destination" for Israel, noting that a majority of Israeli tourists visiting India already include the coastal state in their itinerary.

Also Read | Earthquake in Bangladesh: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 Jolts Bangladesh, No Casualties Reported.

"We see Goa as a very important destination in India for us because the potential for mutual tourism from both sides is huge. Many Israelis who travel to India already come to Goa. And it's a big number. Israelis travel to India, and most of them will come to Goa," Hoffman said.

"Goa has a great reputation among the Israelis. And we also see the potential for outbound from Goa to Israel. This is why we came here: to promote and push for that," she added.

Hoffman also revealed that she held productive talks with the Goa Tourism Minister, with direct connectivity topping the agenda.

"We had a very good meeting with the (Goa) tourism minister, and the main issue that we discussed was the direct flights from Goa to Tel Aviv. Because if we have this, it will be a game-changer... And it's definitely there on the bucket list," she said.

A direct flight between the two destinations would take roughly five and a half hours, which she said "will definitely change the tourism map as of now."

Hoffman also stated that Israeli airlines have expressed interest in exploring direct routes to India, particularly Goa, adding that Israel's streamlined visa process introduced last year has already boosted Indian outbound tourism to the country.

"We definitely know that Israeli companies mentioned their interest in starting direct flights to India, to Goa specifically. We definitely want to push this activity ahead... We have established a visa process for the last year, and it works very well. And it really is the entire process. We hope that this will also support the tourists from India to Israel," she concluded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)