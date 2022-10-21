Dubai, Oct 21 (AP) Ali Tehrani, a dissident cleric and brother-in-law of Iran's supreme leader, has died at age 96, local media reported.

Tehrani had been a critic of Iran's authoritarian ruler, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and of the Islamic leaders who toppled the shah in 1979.

Also Read | Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa to Retire on November 29, Not to Seek Extension.

Tehrani advocated for a more liberal political system after the Islamic Revolution. He opposed clerics having a role in government and supported the freedom of activity of all political groups, including Marxist and secular factions.

The theologian died on Wednesday, and his death was reported on Thursday by the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Iranian state media did not mention his death.

Also Read | Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 5.1 Strikes Off Fukushima Prefecture, No Tsunami Warning Issued.

Tehrani had married Badri, a sister of the current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the 1950s.

In 1979, Tehrani opposed a decision by the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei, to appoint his brother-in-law to the important role of Friday prayer leader.

Tehrani supported the nation's first president, Abolhassan Banisadr, who went into exile in 1981 following a fight with hardliners.

Tehrani was imprisoned for several months in 1981, followed by house arrest, and fled to neighbouring Iraq in 1984. At the time, the two countries were at war. He continued his campaign against Iran's ruling system through radio broadcasts in Iraq.

Tehrani returned to Iran in 1995 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He served nine years and was mostly silent after his release in 2005. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)