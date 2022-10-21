Rawalpindi, October 21: Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that he will not take an extension and retire after five weeks, reports Pakistan's Geo News.

The COAS, according to the sources, said that the army will not play any role in politics. Notably, Bajwa is set to retire on November 29 this year and all eyes are focused on the appointment of the new army chief. Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Bill Gates Discuss Polio and COVID-19 Situation in the Country.

Earlier, Bajwa assured the nation that the armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to stay away from it in the future as well. He was given a three-year extension on November 29, 2019.

While addressing the gathering during the lunch at Pakistani Embassy in Washington, Bajwa said that he will leave after the completion of his second three-year term in two months, Dawn reported. There was speculation that he may get a second extension after a reported meeting between Bajwa and PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif in London. Imran Khan Tried to Sack Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Before Ouster: Reports.

Post the Bajwa-Sharif meeting, the current discussion on possible successors to Bajwa in November could take a new turn. The possible successors are - Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood Raja, and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

