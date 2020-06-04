World News | Do Not Think Military Will Have to Be Used to Quell Protests in US, Says Trump

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], June 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he does not think that the US military will have to be used to quell violent protests and restore law and order in cities across the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

"Well it depends, I don't think we'll have to," CNN quoted Trump as saying after he was asked if the military has to be sent into American cities to restore law and order.

Earlier today, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that he does not support Trump's decision to invoke the Insurrection Act that would allow him to enable using the military to quell riots in the United States.

Esper said active-duty troops should be used in law enforcement operations only as a means of last resort and the United States is not in that situation at present.

On Monday, Trump has said, "If the city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them."

Meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday called on the US administration to condemn racism unequivocally and truly address inequalities.

"At all times, but especially during a crisis, a country needs its leaders to condemn racism unequivocally; for them to reflect on what has driven people to boiling point; to listen and learn, and to take actions that truly tackle inequalities," Bachelet said in a statement.

On May 25, Floyd died in police custody in the city of Minneapolis in Minnesota.

The initial protests against police brutality and racism in various cities in the United States were soon replaced by incidents of violence across the country. (ANI)

