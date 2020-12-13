Philadelphia, Dec 12 (AP) President-elect Joe Biden's fractured foot has been healing, his doctor said Saturday.

Biden made the drive from his Delaware home to a Philadelphia hospital for a special CT scan that was able to obtain a “weight-bearing” image.

Also Read | US Will Rejoin Paris Climate Agreement on Day One of My Presidency, Says Joe Biden.

His doctor, in a statement released after the visit, said the small fracture was “healing as expected” “Weight-bearing CT results were very encouraging,” said Dr. Kevin O'Connor, of the GW Medical Faculty Associates.

“No more extensive injury was identified.” The 78-year-old Biden suffered the small fracture two weeks ago while playing with one of his dogs. He wore a walking boot for a few days and has since walked with a noticeable limp.

Also Read | Russia’s Roscosmos Starts Development of Nuclear-Powered Space Tug for Flights to Moon, Jupiter, Venus: Report.

Biden waved to supporters when he moved gingerly to his car outside the Philadelphia hospital. The injury has not curtailed his transition schedule, which next week is expected to include more Cabinet announcement and a campaign trip to Georgia to support the Democratic candidates in the Senate runoff elections. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)