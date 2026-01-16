Dubai [UAE], January 16 (ANI): Dubai-based Arnifi, a multinational tech-enabled global business setup platform, on Thursday announced that it has enabled over 750 clients to establish their footprint in international markets in its second year of operations, marking a key milestone in the company's growth journey.

The company has quickly become a trusted partner for global business setup and offers comprehensive management services to the entities in the international market.

Also Read | Chinese Woman Lands in ICU After Swallowing Raw Fish Gallbladder for Headache Relief.

Arnifi provides entities a tech-driven platform to register and start their setup process, which includes company incorporation, licensing, visa support, banking assistance, tax registration, compliance, and accounting. Arnifi operates in key markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, the USA, and Singapore.

There has been a huge demand for reliable international management and compliance service providers by entities looking to expand in the global market, which includes start-ups, SMEs and corporates. The Middle East is one of the key growth markets for companies to expand their business. India and South Asia are among the largest participants and contributors inthe Middle East trade and economic growth.

Also Read | Will US Sanctions Derail India's Chabahar Port Plans? MEA Clarifies.

With more than 1.59 lakh DPIIT-recognised companies, many founders were looking to expand internationally. Many founders are now seeking clear and compliant support to grow globally. Arnifi helps simplify this process. Its platform and team make global expansion easy for Indian businesses.

Commenting on the development, Manu Midha, Founder of Arnifi, said, "Businesses today want clarity and speed when entering a new market. Our focus at Arnifi is to simplify complex processes and give founders a clear roadmap from the start. By combining AI with strong regional expertise, we are helping companies expand internationally with confidence and control. The company continues to expand its footprint. Arnifi focuses on making expansion simple and predictable, helping companies move from planning to execution while staying compliant."

Arnifi follows an Entity as a Service (EaaS) model to support businesses. It helps with company formation across more than 47 Free Zones and international jurisdictions. The company also manages post-setup compliance and renewals. It also provides visa services for investors, employees, and their dependents. The company runs on a full-stack digital platform designed for speed and efficiency. Its Arnifi HQ dashboard gives clients a single place to track applications in real time, access compliance tools, and receive automated reminders for renewals and filings.

The integrated approach has led to high customer satisfaction and attracted top clients such as eBay, PhysicsWallah, Moglix, Vyapar, and Restroworks. Guiding Arnifi's growth is Founder Manu Midha, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, along with CBO Shashi Kumar and AVP of Sales and Marketing Tulika Saxena.

Together, the leadership team brings decades of experience across the Middle Eastern markets and a commitment to transparency and efficiency. Their vision ensures that Arnifi continues to make global expansion simple and accessible for businesses seeking growth.

With its rapid growth and strong client base, Arnifi is emerging as a leading partner for businesses looking to expand globally. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)