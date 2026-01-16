Kolkata, January 16: A woman in eastern China was rushed to intensive care after consuming a raw fish gallbladder as a folk remedy for chronic headaches, underscoring the serious risks linked to unscientific traditional treatments.

The incident occurred in Jiangxi, where the patient, surnamed Wang, reportedly swallowed the gallbladder of a grass carp on the advice of a friend. Within hours, she developed severe nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. She was admitted to the First Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, where doctors diagnosed her with acute liver and kidney failure and shifted her to the ICU for emergency care. China: Woman Stages Fake Wedding With ‘Rich’ Man, Defrauds Relatives of INR 12.8 Crore in Shanghai.

Doctors said the condition was caused by cyprinol, a highly toxic compound found in the gallbladders of freshwater fish such as grass carp, silver carp and common carp. Medical experts warned that the toxin is resistant to heat and alcohol, meaning it remains dangerous whether eaten raw, cooked or soaked in wine. Even small amounts can trigger rapid organ damage and can be fatal without prompt treatment. China: 103-Year-Old Woman Dies After 80 Years of Waiting for Missing Husband; Family Vows to Continue Search.

Despite repeated public health warnings, fish gallbladders continue to be promoted in some regions as remedies for headaches, vision problems and detoxification. Health authorities say similar poisoning cases are reported every year, often involving elderly patients or those seeking alternative cures.

Hospital officials confirmed Wang’s condition has stabilised after intensive treatment, though she remains under observation for potential long-term kidney complications. Doctors stressed that anyone who consumes a fish gallbladder should seek immediate medical attention, even if symptoms are delayed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (South China Morning Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 10:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).