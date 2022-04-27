Dubai, Apr 27 (AP) A large fire erupted at a luxury Dubai hotel on Wednesday, forcing guests and staff to leave and sending smoke over the United Arab Emirates' tourism and trade hub.

Several fire engines and police cars were deployed at the five-star Swissôtel Al Murooj hotel in downtown Dubai as people huddled outside. No injuries were reported.

Also Read | China Asks Pakistan To Crack Down on Terror Outfits Behind Karachi Attack That Claimed Lives of 3 Chinese Nationals.

After emergency workers battled the blaze for around an hour, the fire appeared extinguished and damage was not visible. Police began guiding guests back into the lobby, just across from the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower.

Videos posted on social media showed giant orange flames leaping out of the ornate roof and thick black smoke billowing over the skyline.

Also Read | Nepal Govt Bans Import of Luxurious Items Until Mid-July 2022 as Economic Crisis Deepens.

A series of fires in tall buildings in skyscraper-studded Dubai in recent years has revived questions about the safety of cladding and other materials used in the country. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)