Dubai [UAE], June 29 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced that Emirati citizens interested in joining the 'Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme' can now register via a dedicated link on its official website.

This follows strong interest since the programme's launch, which has already drawn a significant number of citizens keen to enter the real estate brokerage sector.

The initiative continues reinforcing its role as a strategic platform for increasing national talent participation in this key industry.

In this context, Dubai Land Department calls on developers and real estate brokers, particularly those who have not had the opportunity to join the Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme in its previous phases, to take part in supporting the programme's journey by presenting their proposals and initiatives that contribute to achieving its objectives as key partners in its ongoing success.

DLD emphasises the importance of this collaboration in building an integrated ecosystem based on strong public-private sector synergy.

This cooperation opens the door to high-quality opportunities for training and employing national talent, supporting the sustainability of the real estate sector, and reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading destination for talent and investment.

To date, the programme has surpassed expectations, with the number of qualified Emirati brokers reaching more than 180 per cent of the annual target. It has also delivered numerous specialised training courses in collaboration with accredited academic institutions.

Upon completion of the required training, participants are issued an official real estate broker card valid for three years, allowing them to practice the profession in accordance with Dubai's legal and regulatory framework.

These efforts have significantly boosted broker performance, resulting in real estate transactions exceeding AED 500 million from the programme's launch through the end of April 2025.

Furthermore, 231 new real estate brokerage firms have been licensed.

As part of its institutional collaboration efforts, DLD organised more than 10 meetings and gatherings with its 71 strategic allies from various real estate-related sectors.

These include 26 real estate development companies, 38 brokerage firms, and four training and qualification institutes.

This initiative has contributed to building an integrated network that enhances professional success opportunities for participants and strengthens the ecosystem supporting Emiratisation in this vital sector.

As part of its efforts to stimulate the business environment and support the Emiratisation of real estate professions, Dubai Land Department will implement an incentive points system specifically for brokerage firms that employ Emirati citizens.

These firms will receive additional points that will enhance their ranking within DLD's approved evaluation system, positively impacting their competitive position in the market.

DLD affirms that the Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme is one of the key pillars aligned with the Dubai Social Agenda 2033 objectives.

The programme aims to empower Emirati citizens to benefit from the economic opportunities available in the real estate sector by providing specialised professional training, issuing the 'National Broker' licence, allocating a percentage of real estate projects to programme participants, and enhancing their employment opportunities within active brokerage firms across Dubai.

Dubai Land Department invites all citizens interested in joining the programme to complete the registration process, which has been simplified through logging in with the UAE Pass and then requesting to join the training course. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)