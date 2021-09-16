New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Aimed at achieving the United Arab Emirates (UAE) vision 2021 national agenda, Dubai is set to host the world's "second biggest" event 'Expo 2020' from the beginning of next month after the success of Tokyo Olympics.

Dubai is expecting 25 million visitors and presence of more than 46,000 organisations from more than 180 countries to do business in the event.

Ambassador of UAE to India Dr Ahmed Albanna, while sharing the details of the event during a press briefing said as most of the events, which were scheduled in 2020 got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the official opening of Expo 2020 will be on October 1, 2021.

Expo 2020, which is opening on October 1, 2021 and closing on March 31, 2022, coincides with the UAE's 50th anniversary in 2021, marking an important milestone for the UAE, Albanna said. The event was earlier scheduled to take place on October 20, 2020-April 10, 2021, said the Embassy of UAE in a statement.

Albanna said India is also taking part in the Expo 2020 and the Indian pavilion will be strategically located in the event. "Indian pavilion will represent India from many different aspects. It will be kept by India as well as run by the government of India through the Indian Embassy."

Albanna said that the event will take place in the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi and the main site of the event will be a 438-hectare area located between the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, near Dubai's Western border with Abu Dhabi.

He said that the theme of the Expo is "Connecting Minds, Creating the future", mentioning "theme of the Expo is based on the belief that bringing the world together" and it can "catalyse an exchange of new perspectives and inspire action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges".

"At Expo 2020 Dubai, we want to engage people in this journey, to play a part in inspiring the next generation and, together, spark innovations that will underpin the next 50 years of human progress. The event will contribute to achieving the UAE's 2071 Centennial Plan by supporting the growth of tourism, stimulating the development of innovative business in the UAE, and enhancing the country's international reputation as a location to do business," Albanna said.

The Ambassador said that the Expo will stimulate economic, cultural and scientific growth, and unlock the potential of one of the world's youngest and fastest-growing populations. "Expo 2020 Dubai is committed to building a legacy that is sustainable and enduring, and will set a benchmark for future World Expos".

He said that "three thematic districts are central to the design of the master plan and reflect the subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability". "Each thematic district will also include performance spaces, innovation galleries and art installations and outdoor parks and gardens."

More than 200 participants, including countries, multilateral organisations, educational establishments and companies, as well as millions of visitors, will come together to celebrate Expo 2020 Dubai, the Ambassador said.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and the largest event ever held in the Arab world, said the Ambassador, adding "the event is a six-month celebration of creativity, innovation, humanity and world cultures.

The Ambassador also said that the event would be inclusive and host innovations and ideas from around the globe, not just from traditional hubs of innovation and that a total of 45 projects from around the world will be invited to showcase their work in a dedicated exhibition during Expo 2020.

At the event, FICCI's Secretary-General Dilip Chenoy on his part said that the Federation of India Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) has been tasked with helping the government to prepare the Indian presence at Expo 2020.

Chenoy said that India's huge pavilion in the Expo will showcase India's strength in innovation and start-ups. "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will be the major attraction of the Expo 2020." (ANI)

