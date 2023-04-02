Dubai [UAE], April 2 (ANI/WAM): HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), chaired the 75th meeting of the Council, which was held virtually in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and board members Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum; and Hussain Al Banna, Acting CEO of the Strategy & Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).

The DSCE discussed the vital role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and data management through the achievements of the Data Hub for Integrated Solutions (Moro), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, in developing digital services, smart management of data, operations and customer transactions that were implemented at DEWA. Moro has expanded its activities recently to provide digital services and smart solutions to numerous companies and government organisations to improve practices and introduce AI in various pillars.

"We work according to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the best city in the world to live and work. The Council and its members are keen that Dubai is a pioneer in acquiring and implementing the latest AI and data management technologies through Moro to enhance government services and ensure operational efficiency to reach the highest levels of customer happiness in Dubai," said Al Tayer.

The Council also approved the final stage of the laws regulating the district cooling sector, which ensures the effectiveness of contracts between service providers and customers.

"Regulating the district cooling sector enables the grant of licenses to service providers in line with the regulatory frameworks approved by the Council to raise the efficiency of operations and ensure the quality of services provided to consumers in Dubai. We seek to improve the system in which high-efficiency cooling energy is produced and distributed at an appropriate cost," said Al Muhairbi. (ANI/WAM)

