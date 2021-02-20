Washington, Feb 20 (PTI) President Joe Biden has said that he believes the US will be approaching normalcy by the end of this year as the country races to deliver coronavirus vaccines to millions of Americans. By Lalit K Jha
FGN20 RUSSIA-2NDLD NAVALNY-COURT
Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny's appeal
Moscow: A Moscow court on Saturday rejected Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal against his prison sentence, even as the country faced a top European rights court's order to free the Kremlin's most prominent foe. (AP)
