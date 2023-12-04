New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto, who is on a two-day state visit to India.

The Kenyan President is accompanied by a high-level official delegation. His visit comes as Ruto's first to India in his present capacity.

Also Read | Sikh Man Attacked in UK: Teens Attack 58-Year-Old Sikh Man in Langley Memorial Park Leaving Him With Broken Ribs.

"Honored to call on Kenyan President @WilliamsRuto at the start of his State Visit. Appreciated his perspectives on the concerns of the Global South. Valued his insights for the further strengthening of our bilateral ties," posted Jaishankar on X.

Separately, the chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal also met with Ruto in New Delhi.

Also Read | France: Yoga Guru Gregorian Bivolaru, 40 Other Arrested on Charges of Human Trafficking, Rape and Kidnapping in Paris.

He highlighted to the President Airtel's enduring relationship with and commitment to the people of Kenya in catalysing the digital economy of the country.

Mittal also spoke to the President about the benefits of co-innovation and collaboration in distributing the success of the Indian Digital Public Infrastructure to Kenya.

The Kenyan President is paying a state visit to India from December 4-6 at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu.

During his stay in India, Ruto will meet President Murmu. He will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on December 5, as per a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

A state banquet will be hosted by President Murmu in honour of President Ruto.

The Kenyan President will also hold detailed discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ruto will also participate in a business and investment event in New Delhi.

A presidential visit from Kenya is taking place after a period of over six years and is expected to strengthen and invigorate the bilateral relations between the two countries, as per the official release.

Kenyan President William Ruto last Friday termed his country's ties with India "fantastic" and thanked PM Modi for making sure that the African Union (AU) becomes a permanent member of the G20.

He said that India and Kenya have a fantastic bilateral relationship and added that he is looking forward to visiting India.

"India has made a very huge contribution. We want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making sure that Africa became a permanent member of the G20 during his presidency. And we will be having further conversations with him," the Kenyan President told ANI.

"We have a fantastic bilateral relationship and it is my intention that we are going to build on that relationship during my visit to India later...," he added.

The African Union is a continental union consisting of 55 member states located on the continent of Africa. The move to include the African Union in the G20 grouping was proposed by PM Modi earlier this June.

PM Modi, in his opening remarks at the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit, invited the African Union, represented by Chairperson Azali Assoumani, to take a seat at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member.

"With everyone's approval, I request the AU head to take his seat as a permanent G20 member," Modi said in his address.

Following PM Modi's announcement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accompanied the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, as he took his seat among world leaders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)