New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament on External Affairs.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Chaired the Consultative Committee Meeting of MEA this morning in Delhi. Discussed Op Sindoor and India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Underlined the importance of sending a strong and united message in that regard."

Also Read | Israeli Strikes Kill 52 in Gaza, Including 36 in School-Turned Shelter, Medics Say.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1926915144082219482

According to sources, the panel was informed that the Government wanted to go for high-value targets and hit them early. The strikes had an impact on the credibility and morale of the Pakistani Armed Forces. The fact that they were incapable of protecting these terror epicentres had exposed them.

Also Read | Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Presents Shehbaz Sharif Chinese War Drill Image As Souvenir To Celebrate Its Military Operation Against India, Faces Netizens' Wrath.

The Panel was informed that apart from three countries, no one had criticised India's position on Operation Terror. All nations appreciated India's stand against terror. There was a great appreciation of India's right to defend itself. In this context, the statement recently made by the German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul was highlighted.

Wadephul, while addressing a joint briefing with EAM Jaishankar in Berlin on May 23 said that India had every right to defend itself against terrorism.

"We were appalled by the brutal terrorist attack on India on the 22nd of April. We condemned this attack on civilians in the strongest terms. Our deepest sympathy goes out to all victims and their families. After military attacks on both sides, India, of course, has every right to defend itself against terrorism. The fact that the truce is now in place is something we appreciate very much. What is important now is that this truce remains stable, that dialogue can happen in order to find bilateral solutions for that conflict, taking into account the vital interests of both sides. Germany and India have been fostering a regular dialogue on the fight against terrorism for years, and we intend to intensify it further," Johann Wadephul said.

The controversy over EAM supposedly tipping off Pakistan was brought up by the Congress. Sources said that the government explained that there was absolutely no conversation between India and Pakistan in any manner other than Director General of Military Operation (DGMO) level, and that too only after the strikes. The sequence of events was - the terror hubs were hit and according to a release issued by the Press Information Bureau, the DGMO of India contacted the Pakistani DGMO:

Sources said that the External Affairs Minister said that the misrepresentation of this was dishonest. Recently, the Congress had questioned if the government had alerted the Pakistan side prior to Op Sindoor.

The MPs wanted to know about President Trump's claims and other remarks. Sources said that the government explained that the Americans and the other countries who were encouraging India to talk to Pakistan were told that terror and talks would not go together. The government further said that the EAM had repeatedly said on record that the cessation of hostilities was achieved after the DGMOs of the two countries had spoken to each other.

Sources said that EAM strongly appealed for national unity and spirit with which the parliamentary delegation went abroad same should be followed domestically

On the Indus Water Treaty, the delegation wanted to know if the government was intending to continue or was it just symbolic. The government said that the treaty is in abeyance and MPs would be briefed on future steps that will be taken, sources said.

Sources said the EAM appealed for national unity in keeping with the spirit of the conversations that the parliamentary delegations were having in various countries' capitals. In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism, and India's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)