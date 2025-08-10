New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and congratulated him on the signing of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace accord, reached on Friday (local time) in Washington DC, US.

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar wrote, "Good to speak to Armenian FM. Congratulated him on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Treaty reached in Washington DC."

Also Read | NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Dragon Carrying 4 Astronauts From US, Japan and Russia Returns After 148 Days on ISS, Splashdown off San Diego Coast (Watch Video).

He further said, "This is an important achievement for dialogue and diplomacy that India advocates."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1954204008878657576

Also Read | Earthquake in Russia: Quake of Magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale Strikes Kuril Islands.

The peace agreement, brokered by the United States, ends decades of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave. The deal was hailed by US President Donald Trump as a major diplomatic breakthrough that would boost regional stability and open opportunities for trade and investment.

At the signing ceremony, Trump said, "It's a long time. Thirty-five years they fought and now they're friends and they're going to be friends for a long time."

He explained that the new transit route would give Azerbaijan full access to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh while respecting Armenia's sovereignty. The US will develop the corridor for "up to 99 years."

"They're going to be able to really live and work together," Trump added.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev assured that there would be no reversal of the deal.

"There should be no doubt and no suspicion that any of the sides would step back. If any of us, Prime Minister Pashinyan or myself, had in mind to step back, we wouldn't have come here. So you can be absolutely sure, as well as the Azerbaijani community, that what has happened today will result in peace, long-lasting peace, eternal peace in the Caucasus," Trump added.

Speaking alongside the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Trump described his "highest aspiration" as bringing "peace and stability to the world."

He added, "Today's signing follows our success with India and Pakistan. They were going at it. They were going at it big. And they were great leaders that came together just prior to what would have been a tremendous conflict, as you know, a nuclear conflict probably." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)