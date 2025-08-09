Kuril Island [Russia], August 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Kuril Islands on Saturday evening, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occured at a depth of 10 kilometres at 19:33 hours Indian Standard Time (IST).

Also Read | Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin Meeting: India Welcomes US-Russia Summit in Alaska, Says 'Ready To Support Peace Efforts in Ukraine'.

"EQ of M: 6.1, On: 09/08/2025 19:33:54 IST, Lat: 49.94 N, Long: 162.70 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kuril Islands", NCS said on X.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1954189133229801912

Also Read | Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin Meeting: India Endorses US-Russia Summit in Alaska, Cites PM Narendra Modi’s ‘This Is Not an Era of War’ Remark.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 jolted the Kuril Islands on Sunday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Earlier in July, a massive 8.8 magnitude quake was tied for the sixth strongest ever recorded. There were no casualties in Russia, the Kremlin said.

Around 125 aftershocks of magnitude 4.4 or greater have occurred near Russia in the more than 16 hours since the massive 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast, according to data from the US Geological Survey, CNN reported.

Of those, three have been magnitude 6.0 or greater, with the strongest being a 6.9 that occurred about 45 minutes after the main shock.

Strong aftershocks continue to rock the region, with a 6.4 magnitude aftershock striking around 200 miles southwest of yesterday's main quake's epicentre just before 11 am (local time) on Wednesday.

Aftershocks are generally strongest and most numerous in the hours to days after the main earthquake, decreasing in number and intensity as time goes on.

Meanwhile, the tsunami advisory for Hawaii has been lifted after a massive earthquake off Russia's far eastern coast put the region on high alert. Tsunami warnings for the US coastline and Japan were downgraded to advisories earlier, as per CNN. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)