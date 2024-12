Doha [Qatar], December 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday expressed his delight that the Indian delegation, led by Minister George Kurian, was able to visit the Vatican.

"Delighted that the Indian delegation led by Minister George Kurian could visit the Vatican on this auspicious occasion," EAM Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.

Also Read | 'Matter of Immense Pride for India': PMO on Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad's Elevation As Cardinal by Pope Francis.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1865431711590326445

India has sent a delegation to witness the special ceremony in Vatican City, where Archbishop George Koovakad will be created as a Cardinal by Pope Francis.

Also Read | South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Survives Impeachment Over Martial Law Declaration As His Party Leaders Boycott Vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office on Saturday expressed "immense pride" as Archbishop George Koovakad will be created as a Cardinal by Pope Francis.

The statement also added that prior to the ceremony, the Indian delegation also called on Pope Francis.

In a post on X, the PM's office said, "It is a matter of immense pride for India that Archbishop George Koovakad will be created as a Cardinal by His Holiness Pope Francis. The Government of India sent a delegation led by Union Minister Shri George Kurian to witness this Ceremony. Prior to the Ceremony, the Indian delegation also called on His Holiness Pope Francis."

https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/1865409333187514375

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, George Kurian said he was honoured to lead the official delegation to Vatican for ordination of Cardinal George J Koovakad.

In a post on X, he said, "PM Narendra Modi's vision of equal rights and opportunities for all religions has made India safest country for minorities. Honored to lead Official Delegation to Vatican for ordination of Cardinal George J. Koovakad, reflecting Modi Ji's love for Kerala & Christian community."

https://x.com/GeorgekurianBjp/status/1864650349493027317

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sending a high-level Indian delegation to witness the ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad as a cardinal by the Pope at a function to be held in the Vatican City on Saturday (December 7), said former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)