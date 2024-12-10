New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the American Jewish Committee delegation on Tuesday, and held discussions on India-US bilateral partnership and the recent developments in West Asia.

He also appreciated the AJC for their "long-standing" support for India-US ties.

"Pleased to meet the American Jewish Committee delegation today. Discussed our bilateral partnership and the developments in West Asia. Deeply value AJC Global's long-standing support for India-US ties," Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

This engagement follows Jaishankar's recent tour to Qatar and Bahrain from December 6-9, where he participated in high-level discussions and events addressing critical regional and global issues. In Qatar, Jaishankar attended the 22nd edition of the Doha Forum, contributing to a panel on "Conflict Resolution in a New Era."

He underlined the repercussions of ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine on regional shipping and trade while advocating for more inclusive and effective diplomacy. Additionally, Jaishankar met with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to explore opportunities for strengthening bilateral ties.

During his visit to Bahrain, EAM co-chaired the 4th Meeting of the India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

At the HJC, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including trade, investments, healthcare, energy, security, tourism, and people to people ties. New areas of cooperation like space, education, Fintech, and Technology were also discussed.

Jaishankar also met the Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa. They discussed different avenues to strengthen our bilateral cooperation. EAM thanked the Bahraini leadership for the welfare of the Indian community in Bahrain, as per the statement.

Concluding his Bahrain visit, Jaishankar participated in the 20th edition of the IISS Manama Dialogue, sharing India's perspectives on regional security and stability. His remarks reiterated India's role in advancing peace and development in the region.

Jaishankar also addressed the Indian community in Bahrain and also paid a visit to the historic 200 years old Shreenathji Temple in Manama, the statement added. (ANI)

