New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India in the national capital.

EAM Jaishankar wished Keiichi best for his assignment.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet Ambassador Ono Keiichi of Japan today in Delhi. Discussed the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Wish him best for this new assignment."

Earlier in the day, Keiichi visited Delhi Metro system and travelled from Central Secretariat to Chawri Bazar.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a statement said that Keiichi showed great interest on various operational facilities in Delhi Metro and was accompanied by Vikas Kumar, the Managing Director of DMRC.

"His Excellency Mr. ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, today visited the Delhi Metro system and was accompanied by Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC during his journey on the Metro from Central Secretariat till Chawri Bazaar," the statement by DMRC said.

"During his visit, His Excellency showed keen interest on various operational facilities including dedicated coach in every train for women, CCTV surveillance, driverless trains etc. besides enquiring about ongoing Phase-4 works on various corridors. He praised the DMRC for its excellent work and described the Delhi Metro project as an amazing collaboration between India and Japan. The journey concluded with a visit to Patel Chowk Metro Museum. The Delhi Metro Project is a symbol of Indo-Japanese collaboration and the Government of Japan (Japan International Cooperation Agency) has substantially funded the Delhi Metro Projects from the beginning and is also funding Phase-IV of the project," the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday, the ambassador congratulated Indian chess sensation D Gukesh after he was crowned the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Keiichi attended Rising Rajasthan, Global Investment Summit.

"Spoke about the contributions of Japanese companies to Rajasthan and future prospects at the Japan Session of Rising Rajasthan. Also expressed our gratitude for the support provided by the Rajasthan government to Japanese companies."

Keiichi also met Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at the event. (ANI)

