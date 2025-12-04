New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi and discussed the "deepening" of the bilateral cooperation.between the two countries.

In a post on X, S Jaishankar said, "A good conversation with Badr Albusaidi of Oman this (Wednesday) evening. Discussed the deepening of our bilateral cooperation."

Omani Foreign Affairs Minister also reaffirmed the "strong commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation."

"Pleased to speak with my colleague S Jaishankar. Reaffirmed our strong commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations." Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X.

Last week, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Oman's Secretary General of Defence, Mohammed Bin Naseer Bin Ali Al Zaabi, co-chaired the 13th Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) meeting in New Delhi.

Both sides reviewed ongoing defence engagements and agreed to expand cooperation in key strategic areas, as per the Ministry of Defence press statement.

Officials from both countries appreciated the growing defence partnership and shared assessments on regional and international security developments, especially those affecting the Indian Ocean Region.

A major focus of the meeting was strengthening defence industrial collaboration. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to joint development, technology sharing and expanded production partnerships. They also underlined the need to build resilient supply chains, boost interoperability and support innovation in emerging defence technologies.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the discussions aimed at establishing long-term frameworks to co-develop advanced platforms, support indigenous manufacturing and enhance strategic resilience. The meeting reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between India and Oman and the importance of regular high-level dialogue.

India and Oman share a long-standing strategic partnership, anchored in strong political ties, defence cooperation, counter-terrorism coordination, maritime security and energy trade. (ANI)

