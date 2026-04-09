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The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a forecast for unsettled weather conditions across the United Arab Emirates, with scattered rainfall expected from Friday morning, April 10, through Monday, April 13. Meteorological models indicate a transition toward unstable atmospheric conditions, bringing light to moderate rain at intervals, though some regions may experience periods of heavy downpours.

Timing and Intensity of Precipitation in the UAE

According to the NCM's latest update, the weather shift will begin early tomorrow morning. Residents can expect cloud cover to increase gradually, leading to intermittent rain across various parts of the country. Middle East Conflict: UAE Intercepts 16 Ballistic Missiles, 42 UAVs Launched From Iran, Defence Ministry Says.

While the majority of the precipitation is categorised as light to moderate, the NCM noted that localised heavy rain is possible. These intensified showers are most likely to affect coastal and northern regions as cloud formations deepen over the weekend.

Atmospheric Shifts and Cloud Build-Up

The NCM explained that the current weather pattern is the result of an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the Southwest, accompanied by an extension of an upper-air low-pressure system. This combination is facilitating the influx of moist air masses, leading to significant cloud build-up across the Emirates. Forecasters expect the convective cloud activity to peak between Saturday and Sunday, potentially resulting in lightning and thunder in mountainous areas.

Safety Advisories for Residents in the UAE

Authorities have advised the public to remain cautious, particularly when travelling in areas prone to flash flooding, such as wadis and low-lying terrains. While the forecast does not currently suggest a repeat of extreme storm events, the NCM emphasised that conditions can change rapidly. Motorists are encouraged to monitor official weather channels and adhere to reduced speed limits during periods of low visibility or wet road conditions. ‘Bro’s Da Real Missile’: Netizens Swoon Over ‘Handsome’ 20-YO Returning From Dubai Amid Middle East Crisis, His Instagram Followers Multiply (Watch Viral Video).

April in the UAE typically marks a transition period characterised by fluctuating temperatures and occasional rain as the country moves toward the summer months. The NCM’s frequent updates are part of a broader national strategy to ensure public readiness during periods of instability, following a year of increased cloud seeding operations designed to enhance the country's water security.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gulf News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 11:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).